THE people of Pembrokeshire let their imaginations run wild when the Western Telegraph asked what’s the one thing missing from the county.

Hundreds of comments were submitted with ideas from across the board from ice-skate rinks and splash parks to better public transport and healthcare, and of course someone wanted to see a Primark.

One of the biggest responses was a better healthcare system.

Virginia Billing said Pembrokeshire needs, ‘a hospital and doctors plus nurses, and surgeon's ambulances’.

Sarah Kettle went a couple steps further raising some serious points about her concerns with what Pembrokeshire is lacking.

Sarah replied: ‘Money, Investment, jobs with decent pay, more opportunities for school leavers, more for kids of all ages to do, a fully functioning hospital with a 24/7 children's ward and a consultant-led maternity department.’

While both Tesi Delaney and Jay Derbyshire wanted to see more affordable housing.

On the more light-hearted side Margaret Lloyd wanted to see a fun fair, Valerie Willcox wanted to see beachside restaurants selling seafood, Dan Evans wanted to see more recording studios for musicians, Naomi Meaney wanted to see opera, Christopher Taylor wanted to see the sun, and it was Nevaeh Lenny Price who wanted to see the Holy Grail of a Primark in the county.

