An incident at a Tenby hotel this morning, Wednesday July 27, resulted in police arresting two men, who are currently being held in custody.

As the Western Telegraph previously reported, there was a large police presence outside the Albany Hotel on The Norton.

The premises are currently being used as a hostel facility by Pembrokeshire County Council.

An ambulance was also called to the scene, but paramedics did not need to treat anyone.

Police closed off access to The Norton betweeen its junctions with St John's Hill and Merlins Gardens, and advised people to avoid the area.

By 2pm, police had left the scene after making the arrests.

A police spokesman later said: “A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, while a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

“They remain in police custody.”

The owner of the hotel, Richard Slate, said this evening in a post on social media: "I am the owner of The Albany and we are proud to be looking after local people that are in need of temporary housing so that they do not become street homeless.

"Apologies to anyone affected today, but if anyone has any concerns I am more than happy to meet with any officials or local residents to reassure them going forward and you can also meet with our families, couples and individuals that are currently resident with us."

