Pupils from three Pembrokeshire primary schools have been learning to sail following sponsorship from the Port of Milford Haven.

The Pembrokeshire Performance Sailing Academy (PPSA), based at Llanion Cove in Pembroke Dock, has been supported by the port to deliver a six-week programme to 32 students.

The learners who are benefiting from the course are from St Florence School, Gelliswick School and Narberth School.

The children worked towards gaining their RYA Youth Sailing Scheme Stage 1 certificates, with six returning students from St Florence working towards their Stage 4 certificates in crewed dinghies.

This is the second year the port has supported the PPSA to deliver water-based training to schools in the county.

This comes after the successful programme in 2021 which saw 24 students gain qualifications and new-found confidence.

Richard Owens, chief instructor from the PPSA, said: “Once again, it’s been fabulous to be able to introduce children from Pembrokeshire to the skills and fun that sailing can bring.

“The pupils have developed a host of skills, including building confidence, decision making, communication and independence whilst in a healthy, clean and exciting environment.

“They have skills that will stand them in good stead as they move forward. We hope to see them return in the future or continue sailing in local sailing clubs and on the race circuit, or just having fun in sailboats.”

Community engagement officer at the Port of Milford Haven, Hollie Phillips, commented “It’s been great to see so many school pupils enjoying the water and learning important skills that will help them to stay safe when they go afloat.

“We’re always keen to encourage young people to access the Milford Haven Waterway so this is a fantastic introduction to what’s on offer on their doorstep.”

For more information about the courses that the PPSA delivers, visit www.ppsa.co.uk