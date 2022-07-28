THE Ministry of Defence has released the dates of firing activity for August at the Pembrokeshire ranges.

In a public notice published in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, July 27, the MOD revealed the dates and times for their planned firing.

During August, there is no planned firing to be taking place at the Castlemartin range in the day or the night.

There will be some daytime firing at Manorbier but no firing during the night.

The firing at Manorbier will take place on August 1-5 and August 30-31 between the times 8.30am and 5.30pm.

During the firing period, the road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel and the footpath from St Govan’s Head to Broadhaven will be open. Stack Rocks Road and the footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govans will also be open.

While no planned firing has been announced for Castlemartin, there may be some unplanned firing taking place with no prior warning.

Anyone wishing to walk along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path that passes through the eastern side of the range can do so on non-firing days but are urged to remain on the road and footpath marked out by white posts.

The planned firing schedule may change at short notice and anyone wishing to know the latest can call 01646 662367 after 8.15am to hear the firing plans for that day.