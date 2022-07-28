VOLUNTEERS who go above and beyond the call of duty are always worth their weight in gold, no-one more so than Gill Jones.

Giving up her time to help health and care charities and organisations is second nature to Gill, who has been hailed as an “amazing, kind and caring” person.

Her sterling efforts to assist others prompted one fan to nominate her for the Volunteer of the Year prize in the Werndale Hospital-sponsored West Wales Health & Care Awards 2022.

Fifteen awards will be handed out during the ceremony, which is set to take place at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Thursday, September 15.

“Gill volunteers for so many charities and organisations,” wrote the person who nominated her. “She goes above and beyond in her volunteer role.

“She is very passionate about volunteering and helping others and treats everyone in her care with dignity and humanity and understands their individual needs.

“She shows compassion and sensitivity and provides care in a way that respects all people equally.

“Gill also spends many extra volunteer hours assisting with admin in the Covid-19 programme to get as many people vaccinated within a short timescale.

“She is an amazing, kind, caring person that helps so many others in what she does.”

They added: “It could be helping take people to their appointments, volunteering time in the Paul Sartori shop to raise money for end-of-life palliative care, reading or chatting to a client, or helping fill out forms.

“She demonstrates outstanding levels of commitment to patient care and always puts the client at the heart of her volunteering.

“She also helps deliver food packs and does so much more that we are not even aware of.”

Gill makes a difference to people in the community, providing a valuable, positive and effective service.

She can provide a lifeline for many people and plays a key role in helping them maintain their independence, manage long-term conditions and treat acute illnesses.

You too can nominate an individual, team or company for an award by visiting newsquestevents.co.uk/western-telegraph-health-care-awards.

This year’s awards, sponsored by Werndale Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, have the following categories:

Volunteer of the Year

Mental Health Award

Care Home of the Year

Health Charity of the Year

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Primary Care Team of the Year

Primary Care Person of the Year

Hospital Staff Member of the Year

Community Based Team of the Year