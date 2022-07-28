CARDIGAN County Agricultural Show returns on Saturday following a lapse of three years caused by the Covid pandemic.

And show secretary Delyth Williams says the community’s evident delight at the long-established event’s return will be reflected in the number of trade stands.

“I cannot tell you the precise number, but I can confirm we are fully booked,” she told the Tivy-Side. “In addition, we will be having over seventy vintage vehicles – and could have had over a hundred.

“I’ve never had a full field at Cardigan before.

“We’re seeing lots of new businesses along with well-established ones.

“People are clearly excited at the show’s return and the chance to take part in something that shows things are slowly getting back to normal.

“For so many people in agriculture this kind of show is a priceless opportunity to meet up with others from the same community.”

However, Delyth admitted that the shadow of Covid had not completely passed.

“We are not Covid-free and are still having to deal with its effects,” she revealed. “Only this morning (Thursday) I’ve had some stewards ringing up to say they’re having to pull out after testing positive.

“So although it’s very nice to be back, I cannot say our return has been entirely stress-free.

“And while the number of entries in our dairy section has increased two to three-fold, the horses are down - but horses cost quite a lot of money and money is tight.”

Show chairman Keith Davies praised the committee for their efforts.

“Putting a show like this together is never easy, particularly after such a long break,” he admitted.

“However, I am immensely grateful for the way our committee have pulled together, all the signs are really positive and we are more or less good to go for Saturday.

“Hiut’s Jeans – the show presidents – are getting ten of our committee members to model their jeans, which should be something a little different!”

Over the years Cardigan Show has been notoriously unlucky with the weather, with exhibitors, spectators and stall-holders occasionally having to battle high winds, hailstorms and torrential rains.

However, this year it does seem that the sun will shine on a show that has been a key date in the town’s calendar since August 1854.

“I’ve checked the weather forecast for Saturday and – at the risk of jinxing it – it’s looking pretty good,” said Delyth.

“Fingers and everything else crossed!”