A PEMBROKESHIRE road will be closed for around 10 days from tomorrow.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, July 27 advising that a road will be closed for 10 days to allow for resurfacing works.

The road in question is the Class III C3110 Glynaeron to Mynachlog-Ddu Road and it will be closed from Monday, August 1 for 10 days or until the work is completed according to the council.

MORE NEWS:

During this period, no vehicles will be allowed access to the road from the junction with the C3110 Rhosfach to Glynaeron road, going east to the junction with the C3002 Mynachlog-Ddu to Rhosfach road.

An alternative route is in place on the C3002 Mynachlog-Ddu to Rhosfach road and C3110 Rhasfach to Glynaeron Road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the closure.