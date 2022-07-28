CRYMYCH boxing twins Ioan and Garan Croft will be hitting the Commonwealth Games stage within minutes of one another next Tuesday afternoon.
Following this morning’s draw at Birmingham which saw the pair by-pass the preliminaries, the Cardigan ABC duo will launch their medal quests at the NEC Hall on August 4 where they will be seeking a place in the quarter-finals.
Southpaw Ioan, who is competing in the 67kg welterweight division, will be first in the ring - against the winner of the Kiribati v Mauritius preliminary bout - at around 1.30pm.
“The gold medal is definitely the aim,” he said last week.
"It’s a target I’ve been looking at for over three years now so I'm really excited for it.”
Ioan’s Games debut will be immediately followed by Garan’s light-middleweight (71kg) bout, against the winner of the Bahamas v Nigeria preliminary bout.
"It means the world to all of us here (in the Welsh Boxing team) to pull the Welsh vest on,” said Garan.
“it’s a special feeling to be representing your country at a Commonwealth Games.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here