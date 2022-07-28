IS Banksy in Haverfordwest?

Photos released show a mysterious piece of graffiti on a wall in the county town.

The artwork depicts a child with what looks like a frying pan on its head.

Tom Tudor spotted the image on a wall just next to the town’s castle.

The image was seen on a wall near Haverfordwest Castle

The artwork depicts a child with a frying pan on its head

Could the artwork really have been done by Banksy?

Most recently a Pembroke Dock town councillor had to deny he was the underground graffitier.

William Gannon, who used to represent the town’s Bufferland Ward, had to step down due to the allegation he is the cult artist.

Haverfordwest Castle, where the artwork was found

Despite being involved in the graffiti scene in the 90s and 00s, Mr Gannon said categorically denied that he was Banksy

Mr Gannon stepped down from his role due to concerns the rumours were undermining the council.

