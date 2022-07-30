HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, July 27.

To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Mair Mason (Neyland)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, July 21, Mair Elonwy Mason, of High Street, Neyland (formerly of the New Inn and Lawrenny Castle Hotel, Neyland) aged 80 years. Dear partner of the late Alan (Cuffer), fond mother of Sharon, proud grandmother of David, Donna and Stephen, adored great-grandmother of Krystal, Jaxx, Jayden, Jessie and Jack, respected sister of the late Teifion and Brian, a cherished aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt.

Public funeral service on Friday, August 5 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. The cortege will leave High Street at 2.15pm and travel around the town before heading for the crematorium. No flowers by request, but donations, if desired, to 'Dementia UK' or the 'Stroke Association' c/o Mrs Lowri Evans of Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, 4 Morgan Street, Cardigan, SA43 1DF Tel: 01239 621192.

Rona Williams (Letterston)

Peacefully on Saturday, July 16 at St Teresa's Care Home, Rona of Letterston. Beloved wife of the late Eric, loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Pia, Richard and Anne, a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service on Monday, August 8 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12:15pm. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mark Morris (St. Davids)

Suddenly on July 17, Mark aged 50 years, Beloved partner of Jodie, a devoted father to Jasmine, Jessica and Hannah, dearly loved son of Dawn and the late Gwyn. A much-loved brother and brother-in-law of Andrew and Kristina, and uncle of Chloe. He will be missed by all his relatives and friends.

The funeral service was held at St. Davids Cathedral at 2pm on Friday, July 29. Donations, if desired for St. Davids Fire and Rescue Co-responder Unit c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU

Joan Valmai Davies (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at The South Pembs Hospital following a short illness and with her family around her on Sunday, July 17 of Joan Valmai Davies of Cook's Close, Pembroke. She was 89.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, August 4 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm where all are welcome. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Michael David Llewellyn (Camrose)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, July 16, Michael David Llewellyn of Camrose aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Jeanne, much loved father of Huw and Siân, loving father-in-law of Charlotte, devoted grandad Wales of Steven and Paul, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 2, 11am at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Haverfordwest. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest SA61 1RP or contact Paul Sartori on 01437 763223 for payments over the phone. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Kathleen Phillips (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 17, surrounded by her family of Kathleen Phillips, aged 81 years of Charles Street, Milford Haven. Adored wife of the late John, Kath will be greatly missed by her devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 3 at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Lorraine Williams (Letterston)

Peacefully on Sunday, July 17 at Fairfield Nursing Home, Lorraine of Spring Gardens, Letterston. Beloved wife of the late Gary, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service was held on Friday, July 29 at St Giles Church, Letterston at 10:45am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 12:15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'British Heart Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Helen Edmundson (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness on Tuesday, July 19 of Helen Edmundson aged 70 years of Law Street, Pembroke Dock. Devoted wife to Robert. Cherished mum to Neil and Anthony. Treasured gran to Lee, Lauren and Sean. Much loved sister to Jeannette, Moyra, Anne and George.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, August 5 at 2.30pm at St. Johns Church, Pembroke Dock followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu of if so desired for The Sunderland Trust, Pembroke Dock c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Heather Spencer (Haverfordwest)

Heather passed away peacefully on July 7 aged 84 years. Much loved wife to the late Alan, mother to the late Rory, mother-in-law to Beverley, Nannie Gramps to Sian, Daniel and his partner Lucy and Great Nannie to Tilly Mae, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service on Friday, August 19, 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

George Finbar Whiteman (Milford Haven)

The death occurred suddenly on Friday, June 24 of George Finbarr Whiteman, aged 70 years of Marble Hall Close, Milford Haven. Dearly loved father of Hannah and Victoria and cherished grandfather of Jackson and Chester, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service took place on Friday, July 29 at 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth followed by a reception at The Victoria Inn, Priory Road, Milford Haven. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to Cancer Research UK, PO BOX1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

David George Pinch (Fishguard, formerly Honeyborough)

David George Pinch (74) passed away at home on Sunday, July 17.

The funeral service took place at 3pm on Friday, July 29 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, followed by refreshments at David's home. Family flowers only. Donations c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' would be much appreciated. Much loved and greatly missed by family and friends.

Josie Lloyd (Solva)

Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22 at Withybush Hospital. Beloved wife of Piers Beckett. Dearly loved mother of Stevie and Micky. A much loved relative and friend.

Funeral service and interment at St. David's Church, Whitchurch on Thursday, August 11 at 2pm No flowers with donations in memory if desired may be sent to the Paul Sartori Foundation, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, St.Davids 01437 720537

Dennis Moran (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 16 of Dennis Moran of Cross Park, Pembroke Dock. He was 79.

The funeral will take place with a Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Pembroke Dock on Friday, August 5 followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dennis for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.