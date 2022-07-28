THE sleepy hamlet of Cwmhiraeth, near Drefach Felindre, is set to receive its very own music festival!

Taking place on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the licensed Behind The Barn Music Festival is set to entertain both locals and those from further afield.

Located in a picturesque setting surrounded by meadows, the organisers are set to provide a variety of music from folk to indie.

Camping and camper van pitches, local beers and food will also be available.

Martha Lee, one of the organisers, said: “It's a cliché, but Wales is the land of song.

“As a band, Platform 1, we play many small festivals so it seemed an easy jump to setting up our own.

“Never have so many job lists been written - there has been a lot to do.

“Other musicians that we know have pitched in; all in all an outstanding team effort.

“We want a festival where ticket prices are low, the music will be mainly original, showcasing the amazing talent of musicians from Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

"Adding to the musical mix there are performers from the Valleys, Bristol , Hull and even a musician from the Netherlands!"

There is a full list of artists on our Facebook page@behindthebarn

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticket Source, Edit Barbers Fair and Fabulous in Newcastle Emlyn and Y Pantri Bach in Drefach Felindre.