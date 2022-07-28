AFTER staging a successful Eisteddfod in Denbigh, the Urdd is looking forward to returning to another festival this year by offering a range of activities at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron.

A range of events and activities have been arranged by the Urdd throughout the week to appeal to people of all ages, including talks and sessions to help encourage Welsh learners to practice and use the language.

The Mistar Urdd Selfie Bench will also be located on the Maes from Monday to Thursday, allowing festival goers an opportunity to join the Urdd’s centenary celebrations by sharing a photo on social media channels, before the Selfie Bench continues on its journey.

Over in Maes D a range of activities has been arranged throughout the week; from experiencing some of the Urdd Camps activities by using VR technology, to a talk on how the Urdd has encouraged and influenced opportunities through the medium of Welsh over the last century.

There is also an opportunity to learn more about Cip and IAW – the free, digital magazines by the organisation.

On Tuesday festival goers can learn more about the organisation by attending ‘Urdd Gobaith Beth?’ (Urdd Gobaith What?) at Pabell y Cymdeithasau 2 (Society Tent 2).

On Wednesday there will be another opportunity to watch ‘Llythyr Syr Ifan’ (Sir Ifan’s Letter) at the Children’s Village, a show by the company Mewn Cymeriad which proved very popular at Eisteddfod yr Urdd in Denbigh earlier this summer.

At the end of the week, a session about the Urdd’s partnership with Irish youth group TG Lurgan will be held at Caffi Maes B as the team share a glimpse of the project’s trip to Ireland.

But no Welsh festival would be complete without the Urdd’s mascot – Mistar Urdd.

Mistar Urdd will be wandering the Maes throughout the week, ready to offer a high-five and photo to fans of all ages!