LILY Sullivan's murderer Lewis Haines appeared in court today after a new element to the case delayed sentencing.

At a hearing on June 13, Haines, 31, admitted murdering 18-year-old Lily whose body was found next to Pembroke’s Mill Pond in December last year.

On the night in question Haines, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, met Lily in nightclub Paddles, located on Pembroke’s Main Street.

CCTV footage showed the pair in the club together, but leaving separately. Haines and Lily were then spotted in a lane beside Paddles. This was the last time Lily was seen alive.

Today, July 28, Haines was back in court awaiting sentencing, which has been set back to the end of August after the Crown Prosecution revealed they have new evidence that could provide a sexual element.

18-year-old Lily Sullivan who was murdered by Lewis Haines in December 2021

The lowest custodial sentence for murder is 15 years and the highest is 30, however a sexual element could add major implications to Haines’ custodial sentence.

If the Crown proves there was a sexual element to Lily’s death then the minimum term of sentence could be 30 years.

The club in Pembroke where Lily and Lewis met

Lily's body was found by the Mill Pond on the morning of December 17

At the hearing on July 7, which was originally set as the sentencing date, the Crown presented the new evidence.

John Hipkin QC, who was defending Haines on the day, responded by saying the defence needed material which 'would help in terms of the advice to Mr Haines', and so the case was adjourned.

Now the case is set to be heard for a further two days, with the new evidence to be analysed on August 22 and 23 at Swansea Crown Court.

Sentencing is expected to fall within these dates.

