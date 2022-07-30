THE history of Pembrokeshire dates back many thousands of years and over the course of that time, there has been many ancient discoveries including burial tombs.

Here we look at some of the tombs and standing stones found across the county.

Pentre Ifan Burial Chamber

Picture: Cynthia Jennings

Pentre Ifan Burial Chamber near Newport is the remains of a neolithic tomb. It is believed that the burial chamber would have been covered in an earthen mound.

What is seen today is a number of upright stones with a 16-and-a-half-foot capstone on top. It is believed to have been built around 3,500BC and when excavated, the chamber was found to have been set in a shallow pit and contained a number of small pottery pieces and flint flakes.

No remains have been found to date.

Carreg Coetan Arthur Burial Chamber

Picture: Dan Soper

Situated in Newport is the Carreg Coetan Arthur Burial Chamber. It is another neolithic design which has the capstone standing on two of the original four stones. Excavations took place in the 1960s and 70s and uncovered neolithic pottery, stone tools and cremated human bones.

It is said the ‘coetan’ part of the name comes from the old game quoits. There is a legend that says King Arthur played the game using a stone from the site.

Carreg Coetan is on private land but according to CADW can be accessed on foot using a footpath.

The St Brynach Church stones

The Vitalianus Stone is one of the remaining original features from the 6th century St Brynach Church in Nevern. The stone – with the Latin inscription of Vitaliani Emereto - stands near the church porch and is said to be identified with Vortimer, the son of King Vortigen who was opposed to his father’s Saxon allies.

Another of the stones is the Maglocunus Stone which is set in the windowsill of the nave. There is a mix of Latin and script and Irish Ogham carvings.

Devil’s Quoit

In Stackpole Warren, is a standing stone called Devil’s Quoit. It is also known as Stackpole Warren Stone or Harold’s Stone. Legends say it is believed that the 1.7m tall stone is one of three ‘dancing stones’ that meet at Saxon’s Ford one day each year and dance until dawn to a song played by the devil himself on a flute, before returning to their original places.

It is believed the stone was erected during the Bronze Age period and was to mark a ceremonial centre or communal gathering place.

MORE NEWS:

Cerrig y Gof

Cerrig y Gof is a Bronze Age burial tomb not far from Newport. It is on private land but can be seen from the gate to the land.

Five small oval burial chambers made from stone create Cerrig y Gof, which is set out in a semi-circular pattern. Investigations into the site have found items such as black sea pebbles, pottery and particles of bone.

Gors Fawr stone circle

Situated in Mynachlog-Ddu is the Bronze Age stone circle called Gors Fawr. It is made up of 16 low stones in a 22 metre ring close to the Preselis where the bluestone for Stonehenge was taken.

Carreg Samson

Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

In Abercastle is the megalithic cromlech of Carreg Samson. On its excavation, a fragile bowl was found with cremated human remains. The bowl had been buried under yellow clay. There is a legend that St Samson lifted and placed the capstone on top of the standing stones with just his little finger.

Is there a historical topic you would like us to cover? Email elizabeth.birt@newsquest.co.uk