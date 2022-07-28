SHOCKING footage released by police shows the destruction that can be caused by using a mobile phone while driving.

Dyfed-Powys Police have released a video with their counterparts at the Durham Constabulary which shows trucks and cars strewn across a section of motorway with one officer describing the scene as like a bomb going off.

In July 2021, multiple lives were lost and one changed forever as a lorry driver caused a collision while using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Ion Onut was using the internet on his phone when he crashed his Scania truck into slow-moving traffic on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) killing three people and injuring several others.

Onut’s vehicle was travelling at 58mph when it struck another HGV and four cars before coming to rest at the central reservation and bursting into flames.

In the full video, which you can watch here, Onut, who was rescued from his burning cab by members of the public, speaks from jail after being given an eight-year prison sentence.

On the video, Dyfed-Powys Police say: “A hard-hitting, and difficult to watch video highlighting the dangers of using a mobile phone at the wheel.”

Ion Onut, 42, was given an 8 year prison sentence because of the incident

Durham Constabulary, who made the video, say: “We have worked with the families of those who died to reiterate a simple message, don’t use your phone at the wheel.”

