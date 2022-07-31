ONE of the things that attracts visitors to Pembrokeshire every year is the many beaches dotted around the coastline.

A day at the beach is a popular way to enjoy the nice weather - when we have it - and spend time outdoors with family and friends and often on nice days, you'll see the beaches packed.

It's a past time that has been popular with many generations of residents and visitors alike.

Here we take a look back at some of the Pembrokeshire beaches from the late 1800s through to the 1960s.

Western Telegraph: Goodwick beach in 1908. Picture: Marc OwenGoodwick beach in 1908. Picture: Marc Owen

Western Telegraph: Front Street Beach, Pembroke Dock in 1900. Picture: Owen JamesFront Street Beach, Pembroke Dock in 1900. Picture: Owen James

Western Telegraph: Saundersfoot beach in 1968. Picture: Martin PearceSaundersfoot beach in 1968. Picture: Martin Pearce

Western Telegraph: Tenby south beach in late 1800s. Picture: Jeff DunnTenby south beach in late 1800s. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Western Telegraph: Tenby in the 1970s. Picture: Antony MorganTenby in the 1970s. Picture: Antony Morgan

Western Telegraph: Welsh SISA Championships on Newport beach in 1972. Picture: Ninian DaviesWelsh SISA Championships on Newport beach in 1972. Picture: Ninian Davies

Western Telegraph: Tenby south beach in the 1890s. Picture: Fred BakerTenby south beach in the 1890s. Picture: Fred Baker

The images were submitted to our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you want to join the group, click here.