ONE of the things that attracts visitors to Pembrokeshire every year is the many beaches dotted around the coastline.
A day at the beach is a popular way to enjoy the nice weather - when we have it - and spend time outdoors with family and friends and often on nice days, you'll see the beaches packed.
It's a past time that has been popular with many generations of residents and visitors alike.
Here we take a look back at some of the Pembrokeshire beaches from the late 1800s through to the 1960s.
The images were submitted to our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories.
