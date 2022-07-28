The A487 was closed for more than eight hours today (Thursday, July 28) after a lorry crashed into a building in Ceredigion.
Dyfed-Powys Police, along with Welsh Ambulance Service, were called after the lorry collided with the building in Llanarth on the main coastal trunk road at approximately 5am.
The road was closed by police and was not reopened until the afternoon.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called after a lorry collided with a building on the A487 at Llanarth, Ceredigion, at about 5am this morning (28 July).
“The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, as well as to allow recovery of the lorry.
“Temporary traffic lights have been set up at the scene.
“The road reopened at about 1.45pm.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service was also called early in the morning shortly after the crash.
A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called today (28 July) at 5:22am, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A487, Llanarth, but were subsequently stood down.”
