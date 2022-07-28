Martin Lewis has shared advice to anyone with a certain type of email address which could save them as much as £1,000.

The Money Saving Expert founder was taking calls from ITV viewers on Wednesday morning’s instalment of This Morning.

The cash-saving guru was introduced to a caller named Pauline by hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

Pauline described how she wanted to switch from Virgin Media to Vodafone as he broadband provider.

However, she was warned Virgin would close down her email accounts after the move.

Martin began by confirming Virgin would give Pauline 90 days after giving notice before closing her accounts.

"Some providers let you keep it, some don't. This is the classic reason for not setting up your own email address with your provider. You are going to have this issue forever,” Mr Lewis warned.

"You're always going to find it difficult to move so here is my tip. Decide today that you're going to set up, let's say a Gmail account.

"Start telling everyone you know to email you on Gmail. Auto-forward your current email address to Gmail so that it sends it to your new email address and you should always reply from there.

"Do that for a couple of months until you're pretty sure about everything and then leave Virgin. That gives you an extra 90 days, and you do need to check that. After that you then have the flexibility to move. "

Martin Lewis says changing broadband provider can save up to £1,000

On changing providers, Mr Lewis said: "It can easily save you up to £2-300 a year. After a few years you could easily be up to £1,000 gained by going to the cheapest provider each time.

"You need to break that habit of allowing them to lock you in by keeping your email. It will be a pain to do so but I suggest you take the time."