The Pembrokeshire town that recently welcomed Prince Charles is getting ready for a right royal carnival tomorroew, Saturday July 30.
Narberth Carnival promises a full day of fun for all the family with entertainment and activities running from 10am.
And it will also be a great day out for dogs, with a Pooch Parade as part of the carnival procession.
The lively carnival is the culmination of Narberth Civic Week, which has featured dozens of events ranging from a pram push race to a glamorous granny contest.
Civic Week 2022 is all the more special because it returns after its two-year Covid-enforced absence.
But sadly, it will be the first for many years without the support of its president, Narberth-born stage personality Wyn Calvin., who died earlier this year.
Civic Week chair Chris Walters paid tribute to Wyn and also those who had lost their lives to Covid since the start of the pandemic.
He thanked those who had helped organise Civic Week and the town’s businesses foe their support, and added: “It’s been a delight to get back into the driving seat and organising such a brilliant week of events once more for everyone to enjoy.”
Here's the timetable of events for Saturday July 30:
10am: Landsker Quilters exhibition, Bethesda Chapel
10am: Street fair, High Street
11.30am: Malthouse Vets Fun Day and Pooch Parade preparation
12:30pm: Gates open on carnival field at Narberth RFC
1.15pm: Pre-judging carnival floats, Station Road
1.45pm: Call for carnival walkers to Station Road
2pm: Carnival parade starts
3pm: Carnival parade presentations, carnival field, entry £1, children free
4pm: live music, Narberth Rugby Club
