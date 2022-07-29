A burglary took place in Haverfordwest whereby a household appliance was taken.
Police are appealing after they say a robbery took place on the west side of town.
A statement said the incident happened sometime in the past two weeks in the West Court Area of Haverfordwest.
A police statement read: "It is alleged a window had been smashed to gain entry and a hoover taken from inside."
If you have any information please contact 101 and quote DPP/3131/11/05/2021/02/C or via Crimestoppers Wales.
