A burglary took place in Haverfordwest whereby a household appliance was taken.

Police are appealing after they say a robbery took place on the west side of town.

A statement said the incident happened sometime in the past two weeks in the West Court Area of Haverfordwest.

A police statement read: "It is alleged a window had been smashed to gain entry and a hoover taken from inside."

READ MORE

If you have any information please contact 101 and quote DPP/3131/11/05/2021/02/C or via Crimestoppers Wales.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.