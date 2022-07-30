Glangwili Hospital has become the first in Wales to administer a new medication that will help patients suffering from osteoporosis.

It was approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and it is the first new osteoporosis drug treatment of its kind for over a decade.

The new treatment - Romosozumab - is now available in Wales for preventing future fractures in patients suffering from osteoporosis.

The bone-building drug is given as a simple injection under the skin. It is highly effective for preventing fractures by the way it acts on bone cells, particularly in post-menopausal women with severe osteoporosis.

It is one of only two treatments that help to promote bone formation, and the first to reduce bone loss at the same time.

On Thursday, July 21, Carole Bevan became the first patient in Wales to receive the medication at Glangwili General Hospital.

She said: “I am very fortunate to be the first patient in Wales and quite pleased at being considered and offered this treatment.

“I did not feel the needle at all and I’m happy to self-administer the injection monthly for the next 12 months.”

Dr Abhaya Gupta, consultant physician at Glangwili Hospital, added: “The availability of this drug in Wales is an additional option for treating patients with osteoporosis, many of whom suffer devastating consequences from hip fractures, spine and wrist fractures.

“By its novel mechanism of action this treatment has the potential to revolutionise our approach to treating those people with severe disease who are at very high risk of fracture, especially when it is used as their initial treatment.

“With increasing numbers of elderly patients with osteoporosis, this injection is an additional drug available to specialists to treat these patients, helping to reduce disability and health and social care costs in the long term.”

Catrin Beddoe, a pharmacist at Glangwili Hospital, added: “This is a simple injection given once a month for one year to appropriate elderly female patients suffering from the devastating consequences of fractures, and I am pleased to be part of the specialist osteoporosis team involved in this exciting work.”