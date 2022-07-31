With only a few weeks to go until Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales, preparations are coming together well for what is set to be a fantastic two days of livestock, competitions, attractions and much more.
Tickets for the show, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, are now available to purchase online from the website. Adults £15, children £10 (five-17 years), under-fives are free.
A show spokesman said: "Putting together this event is hard work and requires an enormous effect by the staff, volunteers and trustees of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society.
"The society is indebted to so many for their commitment and support in helping host the event.
"A special mention must go to the County Show sponsors. Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society is proud to have many local, regular, sponsors who make the event possible.
Sponsorship manager, Richard Cole, added: “Sponsorship and Pembrokeshire County Show have been a successful combination for the last 45 years.
"Sponsors have enjoyed promoting their businesses through the varied mediums of banners, announcements, show rings, buildings, equine and livestock classes and championships over the years.
"It isn’t too late. If you'd like to discuss becoming a corporate sponsor please complete the form on our website: pembsshow.org.”
