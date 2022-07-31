With only a few weeks to go until Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales, preparations are coming together well for what is set to be a fantastic two days of livestock, competitions, attractions and much more.

Tickets for the show, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, are now available to purchase online from the website. Adults £15, children £10 (five-17 years), under-fives are free.