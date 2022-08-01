Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society is looking to appoint an ambassador for 2023 to help support officeholders in promoting and meeting the aims of the society.

This voluntary role will shadow the 2022 ambassador, Mrs Carys Phillips, at this year’s County Show and other society events.

They will also play an important role in the promotion of the work of the society, the agricultural industry and rural life in Pembrokeshire.

Anyone aged between 18 and 30 and residing in Pembrokeshire can apply for the role. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview on Tuesday, August 16, at the County Show office.

The successful applicant will receive an allowance of £200 and membership of the society for three years.

Mansel Raymond, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society president, said: “The ambassador role is an important one.

"In order to fulfil the role successfully the applicant must have excellent communication skills and an enthusiasm to carry out required duties.”

Carys Phillips was announced as ambassador at last year’s County Show. Carys grew up on a dairy farm in Llys-y-Fran and now lives on a beef and sheep farm with her husband in Freshwater East.

Carys is a primary school teacher at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun in Fishguard where she teaches Years 5 and 6 in the Welsh stream.

A keen YFC member of Llys-y-Fran YFC for over 17 years, Carys was chairman of the club for two years during the pandemic. She is Pembrokeshire YFC’s county vice chairman and also the Rally Queen.

She has fond memories of having always attended every day of the County Show for as far back as she remembers.

Carys said: “Being from a dairy farm we never went on holidays as a family but the County Show was our go to holiday. Having had many friends who have gained the ambassador role in the past, it felt like the right time to go for it and give as much as I can give to the society.”

Find out more on the society's Facebook page. Entries close at noon on Sunday, August 14.

Anyone interested in applying for the position will need to complete the application form here.