EACH week our camera club members are tasked with a theme to take photos of.

This week was a tough challenge of things relating to the letter Q and our members had a good crack at it, from queens to quizzical cats and quacking ducks.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Although the ducklings look quiet, they are sure to be mini quackers. Picture: Glenn BunyanAlthough the ducklings look quiet, they are sure to be mini quackers. Picture: Glenn Bunyan

Western Telegraph: Queen Anne's Lace. Picture: Rachel ThomasQueen Anne's Lace. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Cat's tail in the shape of a question mark. Picture: Ron OversCat's tail in the shape of a question mark. Picture: Ron Overs

Western Telegraph: Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee post box topper in Milford Haven. Picture: Anne de SalisQueen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee post box topper in Milford Haven. Picture: Anne de Salis

Western Telegraph: A quizzical cat. Picture: Helena PhotographyA quizzical cat. Picture: Helena Photography

Western Telegraph: Queen Eleanor's Palace in Haverfordwest Castle. Picture: John NorthallQueen Eleanor's Palace in Haverfordwest Castle. Picture: John Northall

