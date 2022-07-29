A Pembrokeshire man charged with attempted murder, will undergo a psychiatric assessment before a trial date is decided.

William Robert Jones, 69, of Talybont Farm, Llawhaden, appeared at Swansea Crown Court today, Friday, July 29.

The court was told that there were ‘considerable concerns as to the psychiatric history of Mr Jones’ and that his fitness to stand trial would have to be assessed.

His Honour Judge PH Thomas QC set stage dates for the possible trial and listed the case for mention in September.

The judge set a provisional trial date for December this year.

The court heard that the trial was likely to take a week and should take no more than two weeks.

“You are going to be seen by a psychiatrist,” he told Jones. “We will see what he or she says.

“If a trial is required, that will be the date of December 12.”

Jones was initially arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on the morning of Monday, June 20.

At the time, a spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident which occurred at a property in the Llawhaden area of Narberth on the morning of Monday, 20th June 2022.

"Two people were taken to hospital following the incident. One of the people taken to hospital was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”