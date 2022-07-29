A POPULAR café next to a cultural icon of Pembrokeshire is under new ownership.

Cornstore Café, located opposite Pembroke Castle, has been taken over by the Seren Collection.

Seren is a private group of hospitality businesses which own a number of high-end venues including the Grove Narberth, Coast in Saundersfoot, and Kiosk in Coppet Hall.

The company released a statement saying they were delighted to announce they had taken ownership of the ‘Cornstore’ which will see a number of changes.

Seren say Cornstore will become the base for ‘Routescape,’ the company’s tailor-made luxury travel agency, and they will open a second café on the site.

In a statement the company said they had been searching for their next café venture for some time and were thrilled that the search had led them to Pembroke.

The Routescape team are expected to move into the premise in August, while the café will undergo a refurbishment in winter.

Changes aren’t going to be instant with Cornstore saying on their Facebook page that although the business had been sold, the Cafe will remain. They also commented that it was ‘exciting times ahead’ for the business.

Seren described the café as the ‘perfect fit’ for expanding the business and were delighted to have acquired the beautiful historic building that looks out on the castle.

“Cornstore gives us scope to grow our café and travel agency business in Pembrokeshire,” said a spokesperson for Seren.

“Moving is an important step in the development of this exciting young company, and gives it a location as inspirational as the tours it develops.”

