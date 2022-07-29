When Ripper Street star Jerome Flynn walked into a Pembrokeshire charity shop recently, manager Mel John ‘collared him’ for a good cause.

The actor, who is famous for his roles in Game of Thrones, Ripper Street and Soldier Soldier had donated two suits worn in Ripper Street and a script to Fishguard’s Paul Sartori charity shop a while ago.

But when he popped in to browse the bargains last week, Mel asked him to sign and authenticate the goodies from the popular TV drama in order to optimise their earning potential for the charity.

Duly signed by the star, all items are now on sale on Paul Sartori’s ebay store, meaning a member of the public has a great chance of snapping up some seriously good TV memorabilia.

The star had handed over two suits that he wore on the set of Ripper Street and a signed script from the popular BBC drama, in order to raise money for Pembrokeshire end of life charity, Paul Sartori.

The suits are up for auction on ebay

The suits were worn by Flynn’s Ripper Street character Bennet Drake, a detective sergeant investigating murder on the streets of Whitechapel.

“He comes in quite often,” said Mel. “He’s a good customer.

“It’s a fantastic donation. I can’t thank him enough it’s wonderful. We are hoping it will raise a lot of money.”

One of the Ripper Street suits is made by Louis Copeland, the famous Dublin tailor well known for catering to starts such as Pierce Brosnan and Richard Harris.

It consists of trousers, braces, a suit jacket and a tweed overcoat.

The two suits worn by Jerome Flynn in Ripper Street are up for auction

The second suit is made up of trousers, braces, waist coast and a suit jacket.

Both are in good condition, although there is a small tear in the inside pocket of one jacket.

They come with that all important authentication note signed by Jerome Flynn.

The signed script is from series four of Ripper Street shot on Friday, November 13, 2015, and offers a fascinating behind the scenes insight into the making of the acclaimed BBC drama.

The Ripper Street script authenticated by Jerome Flynn

“The suits are beautiful,” said Mel. “They are so well made.

“It was very very nice of him and we are very appreciative.

“It’s nice that he lives locally and he is supporting a local Pembrokeshire charity.”

All items are up for auction on the Sartori Stores ebay shop until August 6.

The all important authentication note from Jerome Flynn

All money raised from the sale of the suits and scripts will go towards Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, which provides end of life care and support in Pembrokeshire.