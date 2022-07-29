Pembrokeshire's Bluestone National Park Resort has been named one of the top best value holiday resorts in the UK by Which?, the independent consumer organisation.

Bluestone, located near Narberth, was ranked fourth out of 19 UK resorts and was named as one of just four Which? Recommended Providers on the list – a top accolade.

The survey was based on responses from 1,355 Which? members who spent 2,022 stays at the resorts.

Guy Hobbs, editor of Which? Travel said: “The UK has an incredible variety of holiday parks and resorts. Holidaymakers can choose from those bursting with slides, swimming pools and activities for kids, or opt for a luxury stay in a safari lodge with hot tub.

“Our survey saw smaller, family-run resorts triumph over the biggest names, so there is no need to go for the most expensive option to have a great experience.”

Bluestone ranked a full five stars for quality of accommodation and customer service. It was also ranked highly for cleanliness, facilities, entertainment, food and drink and value for money.

Claire Lewis, Head of Guest Experience at Bluestone, said the high ranking was down to the hard work of the resort’s team who place guests at the heart of everything they do.

“We pride ourselves on providing a five star service to all our guests," said Claire.

"That has been the ethos of Bluestone since we first opened the resort back in 2008. It’s about attention to detail, from the moment a guest arrives the moment they leave, we want them to feel special.

“That includes high quality accommodation in our luxury lodges, an array of activities and events, including the Blue Lagoon water park, through to our Well Spa and wide range of food and drink venues.”

READ MORE

Yvonne Buckingham Director of Commercial added: “We recently began work on a £23m development of 80 ‘Platinum’ lodges. This is the fourth phase at the resort where we currently have 344 existing lodges, cottages and apartments centred around a private village in the heart of Pembrokeshire.

“These will only add to the quality experience our guests come back for season after season. Our continued investment is ensuring our guests can expect the best possible short break as the Which? survey demonstrates.”