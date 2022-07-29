"I HAVE no clue why they’re doing it".

That’s the view of a community representative after a bus used to hold events was continually vandalised to the point it had to be scrapped.

Narberth Classic MCC’s scoring bus has been vandalised over an 18-month period and in the latest attack it was so badly damaged that it's not worth repairing.

On July 25 all but one of the bus’ windows were smashed. Previously a couple of the windows had been broken and replaced by poly-carbonate sheets.

The bus is used by the organisation as a base for when they run events at the scrambles track in the Caneston Bridge area.

Police have been notified of the incident and are investigating.

Charity patron Brian Bodfish says he cannot understand why this is happening, with the bus used to help the club donate £3,000 to charity each year.

“I have not got a clue why they are doing it,” said Brian, “they’re just vandals.

“First of all they broke a couple of windows and we repaired them by putting polycarbonate over them. Then it became more frequent until this last session where they smashed all but one of the windows on the bus.”

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they are investigating a report of criminal damage which occurred at around 6pm on Monday, July 25.

Police said windows on a bus, parked on a property and used as an outbuilding in the Caneston Bridge area were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Quote reference number DP-20220725-316.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

