A hot food takeaway is included in expansion plans for a Pembrokeshire fuel station and shop.

The proposals for the Old Pump Filling Station on the A478 at Pentlepoir have been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.

They involve the partial demolition of the existing building and the construction of a two-storey rear and side extension to extend the existing petrol pay shop and provide hot food takeaway and an additional first floor flat.

The application was submitted to the council on July 25 and the closing date for the site notice is August 19.

It is being made by Mr Arumugam Satheesh of Bryncethin, Bridgend, an experienced local retail operator, who bought the business three years ago.