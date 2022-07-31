Five new holiday units could be soon built in Pembrokeshire, with a planning application sent to Pembrokeshire County Council.
The proposed five new holiday units would be self-catering and located at Three Wells, Llandissilio, Clunderwen.
The application, proposed by Mair Lewis of Three Wells, would see the units created, along with car parking and ecological enhancements.
Covering an area of almost 1.75 acres, the application relates to the south of the main Three Wells house.
A spokesperson from the application said: “This comprises a single long strip field (extending to approx. 0.6 hectares) along the western edge of the village that is laid down to pasture.
“The field has a southerly aspect and is bounded by established hedge banks to its east, west and southern sides. Access to the field is via the existing track past the dwelling that enters the field (to a small area beside the stables) at the northern end.
“The field is bounded by open fields to the west and by a number of paddocks to the south and east which in turn back onto the village houses fronting onto the A478 through Llandissilio.”
