Tenby's Summer Spectaculars are back on the scene, with the first of the seaside extravaganas taking place tomorrow, Sunday July 31.
The charity event will lbe hosted by Tenby Round Table, who will also be hosting the August 14 event.
Samba DOC will kick off the day at 3 pm, followed by further entertainment from the Kelly Williams School Of Dance, Butch, Elev11n, Footbridge and the Sorted Ska Band.
The band will close the event with a set between 8.30pm and 10 pm, ahead of the hugely-anticipated fireworks display. The day will be overseen by Steve Briers Disco Roadshow.
“Please come down and support this charity event which is organised and run by volunteers with all proceeds going to support local causes and charities,” said a spokesperson for Tenby Round Table.
“There's food, a charity bar, stalls... and fireworks to finish at 10pm! Come along and help us celebrate the summer!”
Tenby Rotary Club will host their events on August 7 and 21 (with fireworks, weather permitting); before the final spectacular takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, August 28, hosted by Tenby and District Lions (with no fireworks).
