A Georgian estate in Pembrokeshire has gone up for sale on Rightmove, and is on the market for nearly £5million.

The 10-bedroomed, seven-bathroom Boulston Manor is a Grade-II listed building with 61 acres, which is currently being used as a wedding venue.

In addition to the main manor, there is a three-bed cottage to the rear, two three-bedroom cottages and planning permission for seven cottages.

This makes the property, up for £4.95million, the most expensive property on Rightmove in Pembrokeshire.

A spokesperson from Savills, Cardiff said: “Boulston Manor is a hidden gem in this unspoilt part of Pembrokeshire and enjoys one of the best country house views in Wales.

“The manor house is grade II listed and according to Cadw listing it is a 'Gentry house built by Major Dudley Acland in 1797.

The reception hall. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

“He bought the Boulston Manor estate from Admiral Sir Charles Cotton, and as the old manor house of the Wogan family by the water was derelict decided to build on a new site. Occupied by Kenneth Walker 1926.

"It is listed 'as a substantial late Georgian country house prominently facing over the waterway.'

“The property has been sympathetically renovated and refurbished over the years while retaining all of its original character features.

“The current owners have transformed the manor into a romantic retreat for others to enjoy with a boutique bed and breakfast business and wedding venue. Weddings can be held at a local church.

“In the recent past, Boulston Manor has had a licence for weddings and civil partnerships. This business is there for new owners to take on and run or simply use the property purely as a private home.

The dining room. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

“The property also offers an income stream from the letting of four additional cottages and has scope to increase this further by converting the courtyard of stone barns into further cottages.

“There is also a large old farmyard with a range of more modern outbuildings that offer potential to adapt into further commercial enterprises.

“All of this is set in an idyllic location with pretty woodland, pastureland and magical parkland that gently runs down to the river.”

The manor with its cottages and land. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

One of the en-suite bathrooms. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

The principal bedroom looking out onto the balcony. Picture: Savills, Cardiff