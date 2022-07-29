ST FLORENCE was struck by a hair-raising incident yesterday as a tree fell on a car, causing traffic issues in the picturesque village.
Shocking pictures show a mighty old tree having fallen on a car near the village square on July 28.
All photos supplied by Carol Grant.
Police attended the scene at just before 4pm and remained for a number of hours as the arduous task to remove the tree took place.
Traffic in the area was affected, with AA traffic monitor warning people of the incident.
Police confirmed the tree did cause damage to cars.
"Officers were called to a report of a fallen tree in St Florence at around 3.50pm," read a statement.
"The large tree caused an obstruction and damaged cars.
"Officers remained at the scene while debris was cleared."
