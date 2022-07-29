ST FLORENCE was struck by a hair-raising incident yesterday as a tree fell on a car, causing traffic issues in the picturesque village.

Shocking pictures show a mighty old tree having fallen on a car near the village square on July 28.

The tree fell in St Florence

Police confirmed the tree damaged cars

All photos supplied by Carol Grant.

Police attended the scene at just before 4pm and remained for a number of hours as the arduous task to remove the tree took place.

Traffic in the area was affected, with AA traffic monitor warning people of the incident.

There was an emergency presence for a number of hours as debris was cleared away

There were no reports of any injuries

Police confirmed the tree did cause damage to cars.

"Officers were called to a report of a fallen tree in St Florence at around 3.50pm," read a statement.

The incident happened in the afternoon of July 28

"The large tree caused an obstruction and damaged cars.

"Officers remained at the scene while debris was cleared."

