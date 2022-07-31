A NUMBER of roads will be closed for the Ironman Wales competition in September.
The event has been held in Pembrokeshire each year since 2011, with the 2020 and 2021 events unable to take place due to the covid pandemic.
In 2021, it was agreed that Pembrokeshire would continue to host the event until 2026, with it being branded ‘Ironman Wales Pembrokeshire/Ironman Cymru Sir Benfro’.
The same year, Pembrokeshire County Council waived street care and street closure administration fees and parking consents, cleaning operations and dedicated staff on the day.
With the 2022 event due to go ahead on September 11, a route map which includes the road closures in place on the day has been released.
The closure affects a number of roads and anyone who would be looking to travel around Pembrokeshire on the day is advised to use the A477 and A40.
You can see the route map and closures below.
