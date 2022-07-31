ART has been appearing across Haverfordwest as part of Ogi's partnership with Breakout Gallery.

The broadband provider has commissioned a series of artworks based on the theme of connections on its data cabinets around the town to mark a year since Ogi began work.

Western Telegraph: Rachel ReynoldsRachel Reynolds

There will be 13 commissions put on cabinets over the ensuing weeks with an outdoor exhibition opening later this summer.

Sarah Vining, head of brand and engagement at Ogi, said: "It's great to see the Ogi cabinets coming to life in this way.

“Designed to blend into the background usually, these big blocks of colour are an ideal canvas for creativity, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to share these spaces with local artists to brighten up our community streets."

Western Telegraph: NonNon

Arthur Brooker, Breakout Gallery’s managing director, said: “It’s exciting to finally see these artworks making it onto Ogi’s cabinets. After a few years off, it’s great to see art back on Haverfordwest’s streets."