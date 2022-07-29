A MAN who was found with a significant amount of cannabis and cash in his possession will be sentenced at crown court
When police attended Tyler Moore’s address in Powell Close, Pembroke, officers found cash in the property, as well as cannabis in a toolbox in the garden shed.
Over £500 was found in Moore’s kitchen, while £2,000 was found in Moore’s bedroom.
Police found 162grammes of cannabis in deal bags in the shed.
Moore, 28, admitted the cash in the kitchen was from the proceeds of crime, but said the cash found in the bedroom was his and his partner’s savings.
In mitigation Katy Hanson, of Welch & Co, said Moore admitted he was a cannabis user who sometimes supplied to friends and family.
READ MORE
- Trashed charity bus ends up on scrap heap after vandals strike again
- Swansea Crown Court date set for Llawhaden attempted murder accused
- No new hospital site preferred as health board release results of engagement
At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on July 26, Moore pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
He was released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on August 23.
Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here