A major road incident near the site of the Solva Festival resulted in the A487 being closed in both directions for several hours this evening, Friday, July 29.
The Wales Air Ambulance was reported to have been seen flying over Roch while the police and fire engines were all reported to have been in attendance. Police closed the road to traffic travelling in both directions between Newgale and St Davids.
Police have since confirmed that a singe vehicle road collision took place at around 4.25pm this afternoon.
The collision co-incided with a heavy amount of traffic which was travelling to the first day of the three-day Edge Festival which is currently taking place in Solva. The festival was scheduled to open this evening (Friday), at 5pm, and will run until Sunday night, closing at around 11pm.
The festival has been on stop for the past three years as a result of the pandemic. This year's line-up feaures bands, poets, singers and a range of guest speakers. Top headliners include Wild Boys, Blondied and Honey Fungus.
It's understood that the road remains closed to traffic.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here