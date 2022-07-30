A Platinum Jubilee, charity and community celebration hosted by The Royal Oak in Saundersfoot on the last weekend of June has raised a staggering £7,545 for local good causes.
Partnering with Harbwr Bar & Kitchen and Foam Saundersfoot, The Oak secured total road closure for the event and co-ordinated a large group of volunteers to marshal the event and oversee a traffic management system.
Cllr Chris Williams, the main event organiser and previous manager of The Oak, said: “The event was a huge success and the response we received from the community was phenomenal.
"We made the decision to host this event at the end of November 2021 and as soon as we put the word out we had an influx of messages from businesses and individuals who wanted to help. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the weekend and the feedback from local authorities was also excellent.
"Thank you to the many marshals who gave up their time on the day.”
The weekend featured a class line-up from local musicians and a three-piece band from Cardiff, The Twist, which was paid for by the public houses. Other Saundersfoot public houses - including The Chemist Inn and The Captain’s Table - also hosted live entertainment after the event to continue the celebrations.
Hugh Drynda, the new manager of The Oak, sid: “We’ve worked out the breakdown of funds from wristband sales and are delighted to be donating
- £1565 to Cancer Research UK
- £1565 to Dementia UK
- £1565 to Guide Dogs UK
- £500 to Saundersfoot in Bloom
- £500 to Wisemans Bridge Rowing Club and
- £500 to Saundersfoot Sailing Club.
"A further £1350 was raised individually by the charities through bucket donations they collected on the day.
"We’re so grateful to everyone who gave up their time to help us out and played a part in making the event so memorable. We’re in the process of arranging our next fundraiser for Macmillan cancer charity with a coffee morning in September.”
The Royal Oak also thanked
- Cllr Chris Williams, outgoing manager of The Royal Oak, for planning and organisation of the event
- Tazrock, a South Wales-based specialist crushing and screening company, which donated headline raffle prizes including tickets to see Wales vs New Zealand at Principality Stadium and tickets to a Manchester United game Marc Owen PCC
- Rockin’ Rod and The Captain’s Table public house for donating the live music fee.
- Daz for the charity performance
- Paul at Scaffolding 2000 for providing a stage for live music
- Steve at Dial Inn, Lamphey for providing an outside bar
- Ben for overseeing the traffic management system
- Nick Pudsey for all photographs and video footage of the event
- Rhodri Lewis for being the head safety marshal
- Harbwr Bar & Kitchen and Foam for working together for a great cause.
- And finally, all local residents and volunteers who helped collect money and raise funds.
