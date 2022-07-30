A 20ft craft with two people on board was towed to safety in the Milford Haven waterway by Angle all-weather lifeboat on Wednesday evening.
The lifeboat was launched just after 9pm to go to the aid of the Orkney and her crew in a position north of Popton Point.
The vessel had suffered main engine failure and was making little headway under the power of its auxiliary engine, so required further assistance.
The decision was made to tow the vessel, and return her to her berth at Neyland marina.
After a 35-minute tow in flat calm conditions, the boat was safely berthed alongside the visitor pontoon.
The lifeboat then returned to station and was refuelled and ready for service shortly after 11pm.
