The skies may have been gloomy, but there was a smile on everyone’s face in Narberth this afternoon, Saturday July 31, as the town’s carnival took to the streets.
Locals and visitors turned out in force to give a huge welcome back to the event, which made a triumphant return after a two-year absence forced by the pandemic.
The cheery carnival crowned a lively Narberth Civic Week, and town mayor Glinys Meredydd and her husband Charlie went along to virtually every one of its many attractions.
From children’s worm-charming to a glamorous granny contest, the week had something for everyone.
“Its been such a sucess, with so many people attending all the events,” said Glinys. “What I really enjoyed waa seeing all the children enjoying themselves after such a traumatic two years.
“It’s been a real Narberth event.”
The carnival parade was headed by Narberth’s town crier, Ceri Barnes and Goodwick Brass Band.
A host of colourful walking entries, the tail-wagging Pooch Parade from Narberth’s Malthouse Vets and the floats followed, making two circuits of the town before heading to the carnival field at Narberth RFC.
MORE NEWS
- Trashed charity bus ends up on scrap heap after vandals strike again
- Hot food takeaway plan for Pembrokeshire filling station
There was one familiar face who was missing from the parade – Wyn Calvin the Narberth-born ‘Welsh Prince of Laughter’ and proud president of Civic Week, sadly died in January at the age of 96.
Despite its huge variety of events, Civic Week was actually put together by a committee of just six people.
Its chairman, Chris Walters, said: “There’s been a great turn-out throughout the week, particularly today, and the feedback has been fantastic.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported us, and if anybody would like to join our committee to make next year’s events even better, they will be made very welcome!”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here