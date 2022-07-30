The skies may have been gloomy, but there was a smile on everyone’s face in Narberth this afternoon, Saturday July 31, as the town’s carnival took to the streets.

Locals and visitors turned out in force to give a huge welcome back to the event, which made a triumphant return after a two-year absence forced by the pandemic.

Children and parents from Narberth CP School blasted out Yma o Hyd. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The cheery carnival crowned a lively Narberth Civic Week, and town mayor Glinys Meredydd and her husband Charlie went along to virtually every one of its many attractions.

From children’s worm-charming to a glamorous granny contest, the week had something for everyone.

Carnival Queen Chloe Woodford is pictured with Carnival Princess Isla Keane, Rose Queen Kristina Thu Foldi, Fairy Queen Lilly Thu Foldi and Carnival prince Jesse Morgan. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

“Its been such a sucess, with so many people attending all the events,” said Glinys. “What I really enjoyed waa seeing all the children enjoying themselves after such a traumatic two years.

“It’s been a real Narberth event.”

The Friends of Narberth School were in seaside mode with their Traeth ar y Trailer. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography Traeth

The carnival parade was headed by Narberth’s town crier, Ceri Barnes and Goodwick Brass Band.

The Queens Hall recalled the historic day that Elton John performed in Narberth. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

A host of colourful walking entries, the tail-wagging Pooch Parade from Narberth’s Malthouse Vets and the floats followed, making two circuits of the town before heading to the carnival field at Narberth RFC.

MORE NEWS

Everyone loved the Pooch Parade. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

There was one familiar face who was missing from the parade – Wyn Calvin the Narberth-born ‘Welsh Prince of Laughter’ and proud president of Civic Week, sadly died in January at the age of 96.

These bubble-blowing unicorns were a pretty sight. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Despite its huge variety of events, Civic Week was actually put together by a committee of just six people.

Its chairman, Chris Walters, said: “There’s been a great turn-out throughout the week, particularly today, and the feedback has been fantastic.

There was open-topped transport for Narberth mayor Glinys and her husband Charlie, thanks to local Rotarian John Sleigh. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us, and if anybody would like to join our committee to make next year’s events even better, they will be made very welcome!”

This baby Buzz Lightyear had a helping hand from Woody before take-off. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography