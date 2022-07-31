LORD Saye and Sele’s Regiment of Foote were in Haverfordwest this weekend.
Sealed Knot, which perform live re-enactments of a medieval times, invaded Haverfordwest Castle on Saturday, July 30.
They set up three tents with outside display tables and a limner painter.
The event, arranged by Haverfordwest Town Museum, saw the public speak with actors and see what life was like in the 17th century.
And they were also able to get a taste of the age from the medieval banquet on one of the display tables, which included elderflower and custard tarts, spinach tarts and jumbles – sweet biscuits.
The members of Sayes are one of the oldest regiments in the Sealed Knot organisation, with members ranging from one-year-old to 70 – today's youngest member was three-year-old Esme.
In Pembrokeshire, Sealed Knot often depict the Battle of Colby Moor, which took place on August 1, 1645.
According to The History of Wales Facebook page the Battle of Colby Moor took place near Wiston and was fought between the forces of Parliament, commanded by Major-General Rowland Laugharne, and the Royalist army under Major-Generals Stradling and Egerton.
It was the final confrontation between the two factions, following three years of bitter struggle in west Wales.
The Royalists moved out of Haverfordwest. They numbered 450 horses and 1,100 foot-soldiers, with four field guns.
The two armies came face-to-face at Colby Moor.
For the first hour the action was very fierce, with neither side gaining the advantage.
Eventually the Royalist lines buckled and a chaotic retreat began to Haverfordwest Castle, during which weapons and carriages were abandoned by men fleeing for their lives.
You can next see Sealed Knot at Pembroke Castle on August 13 and 14 where they will be performing a two-day re-enactment.
