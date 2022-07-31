Pembrokeshire is in the tv spotlight once again this week as popular comedian and presenter Susan Calman makes a visit to sample some seaside pleasures.

Susan became a firm fan of the county’s charms last year when she called in with her vintage campervan for her Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out series.

Now she’s back with a second series of Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea, which will be screened on Channel 5 from Monday August 1 to Friday August 5.

Scottish comedian and presenter Susan loves to sample seaside delights

Each day, she’s in a different seaside resort, enjoying her holiday with her customary joy and enthusiasm as she celebrates some of the best of the British seaside, meeting celebrity friends and locals along the way.

Thursday’s Episode Four sees Susan arriving in Tenby for a town tour in style, as a passenger in a tuk tuk.

Tenby Aces enjoyed sharing the spotlight with the tv star. Picture: Helena Warne

She meets Tenby’s only female skipper who invites her on a sea-angling trip before heading to Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo to ride on the vintage funfair, and visiting a unique glamping site where visitors can stay in a luxurious UFO.

Back in Tenby, Susan explores St Catherine’s Island, samples local ales in the Harbwr Brewery and enjoys a Pembrokeshire Pasty.

Next, she meets up with TV presenter Anthea Turner who reminisces about the many family holidays she enjoyed in Tenby.

Tenby Aces Colin and Bev Barratt, Ian and Helena Warne and Will Lewis shared the delights of sea-swimming with the star. Picture: Helena Warne

Finally, Susan spots the Tenby Aces team who are practicing for future triathlons, including Ironman Wales Pembrokeshire, and joins them for a swim off the North beach.

The Aces were delighted to share the water with Susan.

“It was great fun,” said club member Helena Warne.

“We can’t wait to watch the programme and hopefully it will bring us some new members - Tenby Aces is open for anyone to join - we meet for a sea swim on a Monday evening, a bike ride on Tuesday, running on Wednesday, abike ride on Thursday and a bike ride on Sunday.”

Skegness, the Isle of Wight, Weymouth and Scarborough are also on Susan’s itinerary.