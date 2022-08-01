A UK group has warned of the programmable nature of digital currency which could give governments control of how people spend their money.

‘Keep it Cash’ is calling for businesses to continue to allow customers to buy products in hard currency.

The group has been engaging with the public in towns and cities across Britain and on Saturday it was the turn of Haverfordwest.

The venue was Castle Square, where a stall was set up and passers-by were given information through a public address system.

Around twenty local supporters handed out leaflets and spoke with locals to raise awareness of the importance of keeping cash in use.

A spokesperson for the group said cash should still be an essential part of any transactions.

"Keep it Cash is a worldwide movement which has gathered momentum after many retail and hospitality outlets have been restricting the use of cash," said the spokesperson.

"The prevailing message of this campaign is freedom of choice and advice to ‘use cash or lose it’."

A number of shoppers expressed concern about not having access to cash-friendly businesses and about the growing number of venues requiring advance online bookings with card-only payments.

One shopper said that she uses cash in order to budget, adding, ‘what I don’t have, I don’t spend. I never use credit cards’.

Nicola Lund, who fronted a talk in Haverfordwest, said cash should still be an essential part of any transaction

Nicola went on to say cash will enable people to keep control.

"Although legislation has been promised to protect access to cash, many people are worried about businesses displaying signs such as ‘cash preferred’ or ‘card only’," continued the spokesperson.

"Some MPs have expressed concern regarding the potential programmable nature of any future digital currency.

"This could give governments the option of controlling how people spend their money. For example, restrictions placed on travel in relation to governments’ ‘Net Zero’ targets."

Welsh Government announced plans in December 2021 for ‘Banc Cambria’ in order to address the retreat of High Street banks from towns across Wales. This aims to provide everyday full banking services in communities across Wales by 2023.

