St Davids all-weather lifeboat was tasked yesterday evening, Saturday July 30, to reports of a missing walker on the coast path between Newgale and Solva.

After making contact with the missing person, Milford Haven Coastguard had concerns they were potentially cut off on the tide line.

The lifeboat, the Norah Wortley, was joined by the inshore lifeboat from the St Davids flank station of Little and Broad Haven to undertake a full search of the area.

As the search was being completed, the lifeboat crews were informed that the missing person had been found safe and well inland.

 