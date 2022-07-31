CILGERRAN’S Callum Williams plundered a hat-trick of tries as Wales triumphed 33-14 over Malaysia in their Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens play-off match at Birmingham’s Coventry Stadium.

The Scarlets Academy winger had previously scored in Wales’ 38-5 win over Zambia in a Group C match.

However, defeats against Canada and Fiji left Wales unable to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Callum, 20, a former Ysgol y Preseli schoolboy, also featured in Wales’ 14-10 defeat against England in the play-off semi-finals.

He has impressed as part of the national squad on the sevens circuit this season having represented Wales in the Singapore and Vancouver legs of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

“Callum has been playing rugby since he was 10 years old,” mum Helen told the Tivy-Side ahead of the Zambia match.

“Rugby is his life.”

Having signed for the Scarlets at 16, Callum – who is related to Wales scrum-half Lloyd Williams – is an exciting player noted for his pace.

Helen, Callum’s dad Duane and sister Coral have been glued to their television set as the Sevens action unfolded over the weekend.

“It’s fantastic Callum’s a part of it,” said Helen, before the tournament began.

“We cannot believe it. The Games are such a big deal, yet Callum has worked so hard to get there - we are all so proud of him.”