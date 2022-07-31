An appeal has gone out from the Pembrokeshire Hogspital in the hope of tracing whoever has tagged a prickly patient.

The male hog, bearing red identification tags on his prickles, was admitted to the sanctuary from the Tenby area last Monday, July 25.

The Hogspital’s Ginny Spencely is now hoping to make contact with the hedgehog’s guardians.

In a Facebook post she explained: “These tags have been put on carefully on about 10/15 individual prickles, this hasn't happened by accident, someone has done this as a way of marking this hedgehog to monitor it.

“It is important that we trace the person or group who have done this, so that they are aware of the hedgehog’s movements, its whereabouts and health. For us, it would be useful to know its history.”

Ginny pointed out that the way the hedgehog has been tagged is in no way cruel.

She added: “Many hedgehog rescues use this method of tagging hedgehogs as it is uninvasive, doesn't harm the hedgehog, easy to identity relatively easy to do, and not expensive.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Pembrokeshire Hogspital on Pembrokeshirehogspital@gmail.com or 07974 681659