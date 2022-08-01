Pictures by Stuart Ladd
OUTBREAKS of persistent rain failed to dampen the spirits of spectators, exhibitors and stall-holders as Cardigan County Agricultural Show made a welcome return on Saturday following a lapse of three years caused by the Covid pandemic.
Show secretary Delyth Williams was delighted with the turnout for the first show since 2019 – her enthusiasm being matched by those who attended.
“I think it went really well,” she told the Tivy-Side this morning. “We had a good number coming through the gate throughout the day.
“We also had excellent feedback from tradespeople, one of whom has already booked a place for next year’s event!
“An event like Cardigan Show is obviously good for local business and good for the town itself by drawing in lots of people – I don’t think we cannot ask for any more than that.”
Perhaps inevitably, a show traditionally held in wet weather attracted at least one persistent downpour during the afternoon.
“Let’s face it, it wouldn’t be Cardigan Show without a drop of rain, would it?” said Delyth philosophically.
Show chairman Keith Davies had previously praised the committee for their efforts in getting an event – first held in Cardigan in 1854 – back up and running.
“Putting a show like this together is never easy, particularly after such a long break,” he admitted.
“However, I am immensely grateful for the way our committee have pulled together to make it happen.”
RESULTS
Supreme Champion in the Horse Section: Nebo Stud.
Supreme Champion Gelding: Barbara Green.
Supreme Champion in Dairy Cattle Section: Morris Davies & Family.
Supreme Champion in Beef Cattle Section: J H Hickin.
Supreme Champion in Sheep Section: G & E Jones.
Reserve Supreme Champion in Sheep Section: T Russell Davies.
Supreme Champion in Goat Section: C & D Tyler.
Reserve Supreme Champion in Goat Section: D & V Lockton.
Best Exhibit in Pig Section: Teifi Evans.
Champion Cow in Holstein Section: Morris Davies & Family.
Champion Cow in Any Other Dairy Breed: Philip Reed.
Best Exhibit in Jersey Section: Cerian Jones.
Best Exhibit in Welsh Black Section: Alaw Haf Jones.
Best Exhibit in Limousin Section: Gareth Lee & Catrin Lloyd.
Best Exhibit in Simmental Section: Callum Croft.
Best Exhibit in Commercial Beef Section: D Thomas.
Best Exhibit in Beef Section: William Griffiths.
Best Exhibit in Shire Horse Section: Elfed & Louise Davies.
Best Exhibit in Section Bs: Bethell & Barnett.
Best Exhibit in Section Ds: S Foley.
Best Exhibit in Section Cs: Nebo Stud.
Best Exhibit in Section As: Bethel & Barrett.
Best Exhibit in Ridden Welsh Classes: H & M Davies.
Best Exhibit in Welsh Part-Bred: J James.
Best Exhibit in Palomino: India Latter-Sears.
Best Exhibit in Pure or Part-Bred Arabs: Valmai Thomas.
Best Exhibit in Show Hunter Pony Breeding: J James.
Best Exhibit in Private Driving: Lilwen Selina Joynson.
Best Exhibit in Donkeys: Hazel James.
Best Exhibit in Youngstock Hunters: R Lamb.
Best Exhibit in Ridden Hunters: Helen Thomas.
Best Exhibit in Sport Horse: Lilian Vaughan Thomas.
Best Exhibit in Riding Pony Breeding: Valmai Thomas.
Best Exhibit in Mini Working Hunter Ponies. J Reed.
Best Exhibit in Show Hunter Ponies: Jake John.
Best Exhibit in Ridden Show Ponies: Robert Harries.
Best Exhibit in Shetland Ponies: Aled True.
Miniature Shetlands: Tim & Dawn Hawker.
Best Exhibit in Coloured Horses and Ponies: Millie Davies.
Best Exhibit in Miniature Horses: Dawn Hawker.
Best Exhibit in Any Foreign Breed: Angela Pike.
Best Exhibit Traditional Gypsy Cob: Kate Logan.
Best Exhibit in Mountain & Moorland In-Hand: Valerie Munn.
Best Exhibit in M & M Lead Rein & First Ridden: Sharon Owen.
Best Exhibit in NPS M&M Open Ridden: Richard Jones.
Best Exhibit in Side Saddle: Helen Thomas.
Best Mounted Fancy Dress: William Connor Costello.
Best Young Handler Horse Section: Solomon Edwards.
Best Exhibit in North Country Cheviot: Meakins & Sloyan.
Best Exhibit in Llanwenog: B K Williams.
Best Exhibit in Lowland sheep: Davies & Llewelyn.
Best Exhibit in Texel: Morgan & Reed.
Best Exhibit in Continental: Andrew & Carwen Davies.
Best Exhibit in Dorset: G & E Jones.
Best Exhibit in Shetland Sheep: Robbie Hughes.
Best Exhibit in Any Other Hill Breed: T Russell Davies.
Best Exhibit in Badger Face: Iwan & Mari Anthony.
Best Exhibit in Butchers Lambs Under 35kg: Anwen Fisher.
Best Exhibit in Butchers Lambs Over 36kg: Andrew & Carwen Davies.
Best Young Handler Sheep Section: Mari Anthony.
Best Exhibit Ryeland Sheep: E P & D Howells.
Best Tradestand over 25ft: Local Flooring & Tiles.
Best Tradestand under 25ft: Davies & Davies Furniture.
