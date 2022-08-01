Tenby's Summer Spectaculars are back with a bang, with the first of the seaside extravaganas being enjoyed by large crowds yesterday, Sunday July 31.

The event was crowned with a magnificent fireworks display above the harbour.

The charity event was hosted by Tenby Round Table, who will also be hosting the August 14 event.

The Spectacular this coming Sunday and on August 21 is being arranged by Tenby Rotary Club. 

The bar will be open and food available from 3pm, with stage shows from 4pm and the fireworks at 10pm.

There will also be children's rides and entertainment and a bouncy castle.

The final spectacular takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, August 28, hosted by Tenby and District Lions (with no fireworks).